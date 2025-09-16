Duck (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Duck continues to nurse an ankle injury that he suffered during the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts. He's opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, and he would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing against the Bills on Thursday. Veteran Rasul Douglas will continue to see extended work at outside corner for as long as Duck is sidelined.