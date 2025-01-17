Duck finished the 2024 regular season with 35 tackles (24 solo) and four pass defenses across 14 games.

Duck signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in May of 2024. He earned a spot on the 53-man roster after a strong showing in training camp, and he managed to see meaningful playing time with the Dolphins' first-team defense due to injuries to Cam Smith (shoulder) and Kendall Fuller (knee). With Fuller and Jalen Ramsey projected to be the Dolphins' outside corner for 2025, Duck will likely revert to a special-teams role in 2025, though he could compete with Kader Kohou for the starting slot corner job.