Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Duck is "progressing" through his ankle injury but "is almost ruled out" for the Dolphins' Week 4 AFC East clash against the Jets on Monday, Sept. 29, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Duck suffered an ankle injury during the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts. The injury has prevented him from suiting up the last two games and appears likely that Duck will not be able to play against the Jets, but he could be cleared to return Week 5 against the Panthers on Sunday, Veteran corner Rasul Douglas will continue to see additional playing time at outside corner opposite Jack Jones for as long as Duck is sidelined.