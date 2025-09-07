Dolphins' Storm Duck: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duck (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 1 game against Indianapolis, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Duck was injured during the first half and was replaced at cornerback by Rasul Douglas, who would likely slide into a starting role if Duck needs to miss additional time. Duck recorded two tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass prior to his exit.
