Duck (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Week 5 will mark the fourth consecutive game that Duck will miss due to a ankle injury that he suffered in the Dolphins' regular-season opener against Indianapolis. Veteran Rasul Douglas will continue to start at outside corner opposite Jack Jones for as long as Duck is sidelined. Duck will shift his focus towards returning to practice next week and being available for the Dolphins' Week 6 home clash against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 12.