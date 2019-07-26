McDonald passed his physical Thursday and was activated from the PUP list, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McDonald's stint on the PUP list was short, and he'll now resume practicing with teammates. The 28-year-old could reportedly see time at linebacker in 2019 as a result of Miami's overcrowded safety room, which includes Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Reshad Jones. McDonald's reps in training camp will be worth monitoring.