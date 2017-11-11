McDonald (suspension) was added to the Dolphins 53-man roster Saturday.

McDonald's eight-game suspension for a 2016 DUI arrest was lifted this week, so it was only a matter of time until activated. The 26-year-old has been unable to practice with the team since the end of the preseason, so there may be a bit of rust to shake off, but the Dolphins expect him to contribute significantly alongside veteran free safety Reshad Jones.