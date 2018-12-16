Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Ankle remains bothersome
McDonald (ankle) was wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot/ankle following Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
McDonald was questionable for Sunday's game due to the ankle issue and tweaked it during the game but only exited briefly. The boot could be cautiously but the severity of the situation should be clarified once the Dolphins return to practice Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15