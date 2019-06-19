Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Could see time at linebacker
McDonald could see time at linebacker in 2019, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.
With Bobby McCain lining up at safety rather than cornerback this spring, the Dolphins seemingly have an overstock of talented players in the back end of the secondary. Joining McCain there is McDonald, Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick, though Jones and his hefty contract might, reportedly, be on the trade block. That may mean that Miami coaches have creative plans in store, and chief among them is apparently getting McDonald closer to the line of scrimmage. McDonald seemingly has the size to do that at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, and in such a role the 28-year-old could possibly improve upon his 6.1 tackle-per-game average from a season ago.
