Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Eight tackles in loss
McDonald (ankle) recorded eight tackles (six solo) in the Dolphins' 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
McDonald also played all of the defense's 64 snaps in Week 7. The starting safety has proven a worthwhile IDP asset throughout the season, but Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that McDonald is nursing an ankle injury and was limited in Monday's practice. With a short week of practice ahead, McDonald's health is worth monitoring as Thursday's game against the Texans approaches.
