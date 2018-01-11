McDonald received an extension this week to complete the court-ordered obligations stemming from a May 2016 arrest, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

McDonald initially faced a misdemeanor DUI charge in the incident, only to plead guilty to a lesser charge that netted the Dolphins safety three years probation and required him to complete 200 hours of community service and a three-month alcohol program. TMZ Sports was first to report Wednesday that McDonald hasn't met either of the last two conditions, but he'll be granted additional time to satisfy the terms of his probation before returning to court in March. Since the Dolphins' offseason program isn't scheduled to begin until mid-April, McDonald should be a full participant if he fulfills his legal obligations.