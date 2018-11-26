Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Leads team in tackles Week 12
McDonald posted 11 tackles (nine solo) and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
McDonald logged his highest single-game tackle total of the year during Sunday's loss while also recovering a key fumble. The veteran has posted at least seven tackles in each of his last three games, and will look to have another strong performance against the Bills in Week 13.
