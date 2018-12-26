McDonald (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McDonald was forced out of last week's game and hasn't been able to return to field since Week 15. With nothing to play for, the Dolphins may be inclined to shut down McDonald in hopes of avoiding any potential additional injuries. Such a decision is merely speculative, however. Miami will likely publicize its plans for McDonald as Sunday inches closer.

