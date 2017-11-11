McDonald (suspension) was added to the Dolphins' 53-man roster Saturday.

McDonald's eight-game suspension stemming from a 2016 DUI arrest concluded earlier this week, so it was only a matter of time until he was activated. The 26-year-old has been unable to practice with the team since the end of the preseason, so there may be a bit of rust to shake off. Even so, the Dolphins expect him to contribute significantly right away alongside veteran safety Reshad Jones.

