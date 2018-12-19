Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: No practice Wednesday
McDonald (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
McDonald was able to play through his lingering ankle injury during Miami's loss to the Vikings in Week 15, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars is murky at best. If McDonald were to miss any time, Minkah Fitzpatrick would likely draw the start at free safety.
