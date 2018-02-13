Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: On track to resolve legal obligations
McDonald said Saturday that he was confident that he would complete his court-mandated obligations stemming from his plea deal for a May 2016 DUI arrest before the start of the 2018 season, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "I'm in the process of doing all of my community service and making sure I knock everything out," McDonald said.
The terms of McDonald's probation for the DUI arrest required him to complete 200 hours of community service and a three-month alcohol program, but a report surfaced in January that the veteran safety hadn't met either of those conditions. The courts granted him an extension to complete the obligations before he's scheduled to appear in front of a judge again in March, and it appears the offseason has opened up more free time for get himself back in good legal standing. After inking a lucrative four-year contract extension with Miami last September, McDonald should be locked into a starting role in 2018.
