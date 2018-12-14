Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Questionable Week 15
McDonald is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings with an ankle injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McDonald was a limited practice participant this week as he apparently sustained the injury in last week's win over the Patriots. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) is already doubtful for Sunday's, and the Dolphins can ill afford to be without another starter in the secondary.
