Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Ready for action
McDonald (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
McDonald was originally considered questionable to play after injuring his shoulder last Sunday against the Bills. Now cleared to play, he should continue to see around 60-to-70 snaps on defense, a workload that's led to a 5.8 tackle-per-game average this year.
