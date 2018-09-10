Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Seven tackles in Week 1
McDonald had seven tackles and played all of the defense's 69 snaps in Sunday's victory over the Titans.
McDonald additionally played 12 snaps on special teams, logging another tackle. The 27-year-old seems locked into the free safety starting role across strong safety Reshad Jones, who nabbed two interceptions Sunday. McDonald should continue to reliably accumulate tackles Week 2 against the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: On track to resolve legal obligations•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Gets extension to complete terms of 2016 charge•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Ready for action•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Moves to 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.