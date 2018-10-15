Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Snags game-saving interception
McDonald posted three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Chicago.
McDonald's interception came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's outing. He snagged a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the end zone to save a score. McDonald now has two interceptions on the season for the 4-2 Dolphins. He'll look to stifle Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense in Week 7.
