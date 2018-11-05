McDonald recorded nine tackles (eight solo), two passes defended and one interception during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

McDonald was all over the field Week 9, and played a key role in holding rookie quarterback Sam Darnold to 229 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. The veteran safety has logged a solid season thus far, and faces a tough matchup against the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10.