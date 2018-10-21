Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Suiting up Week 7
McDonald (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Lions.
The veteran safety will parlay a week of full practice participation into active status. He'll look to help contain a potent Lions passing game headline by the top receiving trio of Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.
