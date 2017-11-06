McDonald has completed his suspension and is expected to immediately join the starting lineup, Jason Lieser of PalmBeachPost.com reports.

McDonald was suspended for the first eight games of the season due to a DUI arrest from 2016. He wasn't able to practice since the preseason ended, but McDonald has reportedly been active in film study and has kept up with his conditioning. When asked if the ex-Ram will be ready to play upon joining the team this week, head coach Adam Gase replied, "Run across the middle and you'll find out. I think he's pretty ready. I want him to play. I can't wait to watch him play." Thus, it sounds like McDonald has the full support of the coaching staff and should step in as the Dolphins' starting free safety opposite Reshad Jones if practices go smoothly this week. He'd get a tasty matchup out of the gates, too, considering Miami heads to Carolina on Monday night to take on Cam Newton and his league-leading 11 interceptions.