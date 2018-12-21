Dolphins' T.J. McDonald: Unlikely to play Sunday
McDonald (ankle) is doubtful to play Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
McDonald battled through the ankle issue last Sunday against the Vikings, but his prospects for Week 16 don't appear quite as optimistic. Rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick is the probable starter at free safety with the veteran unlikely to play.
