Dolphins' T.J. Rahming: Joins Dolphins
Rahming signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Rahming parted ways with the Redskins on Sunday, and will now work to carve out a depth role in Miami. The undrafted rookie out of Duke faces steep odds to make the 53-man roster.
