Charlton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Charlton missed Week 16 with the ankle injury but returned to practice as a limited participant this week. The 25-year-old figures to work in a rotational role Sunday, if he's able to play.

