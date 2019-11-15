Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Charlton (elbow) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Bills, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Charlton has practiced in a limited capacity this week while nursing an elbow injury. The 2017 first-round pick has played at least 75 percent of snaps on defense in each of Miami's last five games, and he's accumulated four sacks since joining the team Week 3. If he is forced to miss any time, it will be a notable blow to the Dolphins' pass rush against Buffalo's solid offensive front.