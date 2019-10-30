Charlton notched a sack in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Charlton now has four sacks in five games for the Dolphins, surpassing his previous career high of three, which took him 16 games for the Cowboys in 2017. A main part of Charlton's success is his consistent playing time, as he's marked above a 90-percent snap share twice for the Dolphins.

