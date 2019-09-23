Charlton recorded two tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Charlton played 30 snaps on defense (42 percent) versus his former team. The 2017 first-round pick appears to have found success as a rotational player in Miami's defensive line, and will work to impress again Week 4 versus the Chargers.

