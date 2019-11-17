Play

Charlton (elbow) is listed as inactive Week 11 against Buffalo.

Charlton entered this contest as a game-time decision after practicing on a limited basis all week, but the third-year defensive end will ultimately be unable to give it a go. Look for John Jenkins and Christian Wilkins to be given all the reps they can handle on the defensive line as a result.

