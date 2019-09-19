Dolphins' Taco Charlton: Lands in Miami
The Dolphins claimed Charlton off waivers Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Charlton was waived by Dallas on Wednesday after being inactive for the first two games of the season. The 2017 first-round pick now joins a rebuilding Dolphins squad and will work to rejuvenate his NFL career. Across 27 games with the Cowboys, Charlton accumulated just 46 tackles (28 solo), four sacks and one defended pass. He also forced one fumble in 2017 and recovered a fumble in 2018.
