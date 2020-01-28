Dolphins' Taco Charlton: Manages five sacks in 2019
Charlton (ankle) recorded 21 tackles (14 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles across 10 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2019.
Charlton was waived by the Cowboys mid-Sept. and quickly claimed by Miami, where he notched a career-high five sacks. Though an ankle injury kept the 2017 first-round pick from concluding the 2019 campaign, the year was an overall step in the right direction. He should benefit from a full offseason to develop in the Dolphins' system.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...