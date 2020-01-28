Charlton (ankle) recorded 21 tackles (14 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles across 10 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2019.

Charlton was waived by the Cowboys mid-Sept. and quickly claimed by Miami, where he notched a career-high five sacks. Though an ankle injury kept the 2017 first-round pick from concluding the 2019 campaign, the year was an overall step in the right direction. He should benefit from a full offseason to develop in the Dolphins' system.