Charlton (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's divisional matchup versus New England.

It will be the second straight contest missed for the Michigan product due to the ankle issue. With Charlton sidelined, look for Avery Moss and Zach Sieler to see a slight increase in snaps at the rotational defensive end role.

