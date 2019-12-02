Charlton recorded two solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 37-31 win over the Eagles.

Charlton's strip sack proved a key play in Miami's victory, forcing the Eagles to settle for a field goal on the Dolphins' 13-yard line. The 2017 first-round pick should be considered a sack-dependent option in IDP leagues, given that he has a low floor as a run stopper during contests he's unable to reach the quarterback.