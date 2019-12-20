Charlton has an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Charlton was absent from the injury report until appearing as a limited participant Friday, though coach Brian Flores said Charlton is still expected to play. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch for Week 15, so it's not fully clear what role he'll be returning to, if healthy.