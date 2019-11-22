Play

Charlton (elbow) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Charlton practiced as a limited practice participant this week to give himself a chance of suiting up Week 12. The 25-year-old was a game-time decision before ultimately being inactive last week against the Bills.

