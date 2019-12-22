Play

Charlton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.

Charlton was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but coach Brian Flores had indicated he still expected the defensive end to play. However, Charlton's condition may have taken a turn for the worse, given his surprise inactive status.

