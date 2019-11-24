Play

Charlton (elbow) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Browns.

Charlton was able to get through a week of limited practices and will now officially make his return after missing the Week 11 tilt against the Bills. The active pass rusher will look to help the Dolphins contain Baker Mayfield, who boasts a three-game turnover-less streak heading into Sunday.

