Charlton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Jets, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Charlton checks in as the Dolphins' leading sacker with five quarterback takedowns on the season, so the reason for his inactive status is a mystery, Beasley reports. First-round pick Christian Wilkins should see extra opportunity in Charlton's stead versus New York.

