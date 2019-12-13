Play

Hayes was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hayes was waived by the Jaguars on Thursday but didn't make it through the waiver wire unclaimed. The 22-year-old was promoted from Jacksonville's practice squad in late October and appear in one game, but he'll now receive an opportunity on Miami's 53-man roster.

