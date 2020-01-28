Hayes recorded seven tackles (four solo) and two defended passes in two regular-season contests with the Dolphins in 2019.

Hayes also appeared in one game with the Jaguars, during which he played seven snaps on special teams. Upon being claimed off waivers by Miami mid-Dec., the rookie out of Appalachian State quickly stepped into a key role in the secondary. He handled 60-plus percent of defensive snaps during the last two games of the season.