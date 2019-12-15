Play

Hayes didn't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hayes was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Friday but will have to wait for his debut with his new team. The 22-year-old appeared in one game with the Jaguars prior to being waived.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories