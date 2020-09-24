site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Tae Hayes: Promoted to face Jags
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
Dolphins promoted Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday.
Hayes will provide Miami with key cornerback depth against the Jaguars during Thursday Night Football with Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) out. He played a rotational role on defense down the stretch for the Dolphins last season.
