The Dolphins selected Washington in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

Head coach Mike McDaniels certainly has a type. At 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, Washington obviously is a slight figure, but like the majority of the other pass catchers on the Dolphins, he's a blur of speed and urgency as a route runner. A 4.52 40-yard dash at USC's Pro Day puts into question whether Washington's speed will translate to the professional level, but if the Dolphins feel comfortable with it, fantasy managers should too.