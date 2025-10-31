Washington secured one of two targets for 11 yards during Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Ravens. He also lost one fumble.

Washington, a 2024 seventh-round pick, made the first catch of his NFL career versus Baltimore on Thursday Night Football in the form of a quick throw to the sideline from Tua Tagovailoa. However, Washington lost possession of the ball, surrendering a crucial turnover deep in Dolphins territory that resulted in the Ravens' first touchdown of the night. After playing a season-high nine offensive snaps in Thursday's loss, it's possible Washington's costly mistake causes his playing time to decline Week 10 versus Buffalo.