Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Washington has played only three snaps this season, all coming on offense in Week 5 against Carolina. The Dolphins' active WRs for Week 7 are Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Inactive for opener•
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Makes plays downfield at camp•
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Works with non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Lands on IR•
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Placed on PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Another speedy target in Miami•