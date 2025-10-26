Dolphins' Tahj Washington: Healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Washington has only played three snaps this season, coming in the Dolphins Week 5 loss to the Panthers. The team's active wide reciever room for Week 8 consists of: Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cedrick Wilson and Dee Eskridge.
