default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Washington has only played three snaps this season, coming in the Dolphins Week 5 loss to the Panthers. The team's active wide reciever room for Week 8 consists of: Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cedrick Wilson and Dee Eskridge.

More News