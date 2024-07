The Dolphins placed Washington (undisclosed) on the reserve/injured list Tuesday.

Washington will now be forced to miss the entire 2024 season due to his unspecified injury, unless he is waived with an injury settlement. He was selected by Miami in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 241st overall. In his final season at USC, he tallied 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns.