Washington (undisclosed) made a highlight play at practice Tuesday, hauling in a 50-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson, Barry Jackson and Omar Kelly and C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald report.

Washington missed his entire rookie season due to a lower leg injury then opened OTAs in a non-contact jersey, but he appears fully healthy at training camp. The 2024 seventh-round pick will now work to both remain healthy and build some momentum while impressing as a downfield threat. He tallied 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at USC.