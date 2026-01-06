Washington secured two of three targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Patriots.

Washington logged six regular-season appearances in 2025, in which span he secured three of five targets for 37 yards and fumbled once. The 2024 seventh-round pick saw the most playing time of his NFL career (20 offensive snaps) during Sunday's season finale against New England. Washington will enter the offseason competing to retain a depth role in the Dolphins' wide receiver corps.